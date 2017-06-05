Beida government cuts off diplomatic relations with Qatar

By Jamie Prentis. Tunis, 5 July 2017: The Beida-based government has cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, following the lead of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt. The latter two are key allies of the eastern administration. Qatar is accused of supporting terrorist groups, both directly or indirectly. Interim foreign minister Mohamed Al-Dayri announced the […]Original Article
