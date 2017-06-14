Home / Libya / Beida CBL sends out more “Russian” dinars

Beida CBL sends out more “Russian” dinars

1 hour ago Libya Comments Off on Beida CBL sends out more “Russian” dinars

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 13 June 2017: The Beida-based Central Bank of Libya (CBL) has begun distributing in east LD337 million of a new consignment of Russian printed dinars, which its counterpart in Tripoli last year agreed to accept as a legitimate currency. According to the Beida institution, the Jumhouria Bank has received LD96 […]Original Article

Check Also

NOC cuts short-term deal with Wintershall as contractual dispute talks continue

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 13 June 2017: German oil firm Wintershall has reached a partial agreement with the National Oil Corporation (NOC) which will bring 160,000 bpd of production back on stream. However there is yet to be a full settlement of the dispute over contractual changes to favourable lifting contracts to which NOC [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.