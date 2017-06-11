A crucial vote from local politicians has restored life to Beckham’s stalled venture, but it’s not quite the show-stopping product he envisaged at the beginning

Barely a month ago, the final whistle was set to blow on David Beckham’s long-held dream of launching his own professional football club in Miami, the glitziest of American cities.

What was to have been a lucrative retirement project for the former England captain appeared thwarted by a series of broken stadium deals, the snail’s pace of Miami’s complicated political machinery and resistance from locals keen to block progress of Beckham’s investment group.

