Battle for Philippine city rages three weeks after attack by Isis-linked rebels

US forces provide support to clear militants from Marawi, but Manila insists there are no American ‘boots on the ground’

Bomb blasts have rocked Marawi City in the southern Philippines as the national flag was raised to mark independence day, almost three weeks after hundreds of Islamist militants overran the town and hunkered down with civilians as human shields.

Rescue workers, soldiers and firemen sang the national anthem and listened to speeches as three OV-10 attack aircraft darted through the cloudy sky on Monday, taking it in turns to bomb areas where fighters were still holed up.

