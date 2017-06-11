Home / World / Batman actor Adam West dies at 88

Batman actor Adam West dies at 88

Editor 17 mins ago World Comments Off on Batman actor Adam West dies at 88 2 Views

Actor who played Batman in 1960s US TV series and voiced Mayor West on Family Guy dies

Adam West, the actor best known for playing Batman in the 1960s television series, has died aged 88 of leukaemia. He is remembered by fans for his kooky, exaggerated portrayal of the superhero in the ABC show, which ran for three seasons from 1966 to 1968.

West once said that he played Batman “for laughs, but in order to do [that], one had to never think it was funny. You just had to pull on that cowl and believe that no one would recognise you.”

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

Beached whale on New South Wales coast to be euthanised

Marine mammal experts make ‘really tough decision’ after rough sea conditions hinder rescue attempts • Australian volunteers help keep animal breathing – video A juvenile humpback whale that has been beached on the New South Wales mid-north coast for more than a day will be euthanised. Rough sea conditions had put a hold on attempts to rescue the whale on Sataurday. Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved