Backers of Honduran dam opposed by murdered activist withdraw funding
55 mins ago
World
- International investors withdraw completely from Agua Zarca project
- Dam was one of hundreds of projects sanctioned after 2009 military coup
The international funders behind the hydroelectric dam opposed by murdered Honduran environmentalist Berta Cáceres are withdrawing from the project, the Guardian can reveal.
Three financial institutions had pledged loans worth $44m for the Agua Zarca dam on the Gualcarque river, which is considered sacred by the Lenca people and which Caceres campaigned against before her death.
