BA meltdown: switching on and off again may have caused IT crisis
2 hours ago
Airline chief Willie Walsh admits communications were poor after incident that left 75,000 passengers stranded
British Airways has ordered an independent investigation into the systems meltdown that left 75,000 passengers stranded over the bank holiday weekend.
The actions of a technician who switched off and then reconnected the power supply to BA’s data centre are expected to form the centre of the inquiry, which will be carried out by an as-yet-unnamed external company.
