Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull mimics Trump in humorous speech to press ball

Prime minister recorded making jokes about US president’s alleged links to Russia, his views on fake news and poor poll ratings

The Australian prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, has been recorded mimicking Donald Trump and joking about his poll numbers, his attacks on fake news and his alleged links to Russia.

Leaked video and audio of Turnbull’s off-the-record speech – which was also self-deprecating about his own poor opinion poll ratings – shows him impersonating the US president’s unique oratorical style.

