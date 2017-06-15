Home / World / Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull mimics Trump in humorous speech to press ball

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull mimics Trump in humorous speech to press ball

1 hour ago World Comments Off on Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull mimics Trump in humorous speech to press ball

Prime minister recorded making jokes about US president’s alleged links to Russia, his views on fake news and poor poll ratings

The Australian prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, has been recorded mimicking Donald Trump and joking about his poll numbers, his attacks on fake news and his alleged links to Russia.

Leaked video and audio of Turnbull’s off-the-record speech – which was also self-deprecating about his own poor opinion poll ratings – shows him impersonating the US president’s unique oratorical style.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Virginia shooting: gunman was leftwing activist with record of domestic violence

James ‘Tom’ Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old white man killed during a shootout with police, was previously arrested for domestic battery Steve Scalise in ‘critical condition’, hospital saysJames “Tom” Hodgkinson, the gunman who shot congressman Steve Scalise during an attack on a Republican congressional baseball practice session on Wednesday, was a leftwing political activist with a record of domestic violence. Hodgkinson, 66, died from injuries sustained during a shootout with police. He was previously based in Belleville, Illinois, but had been living in Alexandria, Virginia, the site of Wednesday’s shooting, for the past two months. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.