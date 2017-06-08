Australian counter-terrorism police conduct raids after fatal siege

Check Also

Luisa Ortega Díaz says she is defending constitution and democracy One-time government loyalist urges supreme court to annul process at onceVenezuela’s chief prosecutor has called the country’s people to reject President Nicolás Maduro’s push to rewrite the nation’s constitution and urged the supreme court to annul the process immediately, further deepening her divide with the government. Grasping a copy of the blue constitution book in her hands on the steps of the supreme court, Luisa Ortega Díaz said she was acting to defend both the embattled nation’s constitution and its very democracy. Continue reading...