Australia to build first prison aimed at isolating militants

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia is to build its first prison aimed at isolating militants and stopping the spread of radical beliefs through the prison system as part of efforts to eliminate terrorism, the premier of New South Wales state said on Sunday. Original Article
