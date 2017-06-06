Australia flags tougher parole laws in wake of Melbourne siege

Check Also

DoJ says in criminal complaint Reality Winner admitted to leaking document that revealed Russian hacking of US voting systems manufacturer before election Reality Winner, the woman alleged to have leaked classified information about Russian interference in the US election, could face up to 10 years in prison if the Trump administration pursues its complaint that she violated the Espionage Act. The 25-year-old allegedly shared documents that reveal Russian intelligence agents hacked a US voting systems manufacturer in the weeks immediately before the 2016 presidential election. Continue reading...