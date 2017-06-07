Home / MENA / Attackers raid Iran parliament and mausoleum, up to seven dead: media

Attackers raid Iran parliament and mausoleum, up to seven dead: media

LONDON (Reuters) – Attackers raided Iran’s parliament and opened fire at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini a few kilometers south of the capital on Wednesday morning, in near simultaneous assaults that killed up to seven people, media reported.
