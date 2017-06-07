LONDON (Reuters) – Attackers raided Iran’s parliament and opened fire at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini a few kilometers south of the capital on Wednesday morning, in near simultaneous assaults that killed up to seven people, media reported.
Attackers raid Iran parliament and mausoleum, up to seven dead: media
