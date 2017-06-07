Home / MENA / Attackers raid Iran parliament and mausoleum, up to seven dead: Iranian media

LONDON (Reuters) – Attackers raided Iran's parliament and set off a suicide bomb at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran on Wednesday, killing up to seven people in a twin assault at the heart of the Islamic Republic, Iranian media reported.
