At least 19 civilians killed in hotel attack in Somalia’s capital

Attorney general says the charges are a turning point in the investigation into water contamination in Flint, after the death of 85-year-old Robert Skidmore Guardian investigation: at least 33 US cities used water testing ‘cheats’ over lead concernsFive Michigan officials, including the head of the state health department, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the crisis over lead poisoning in drinking water in Flint. The charges are related to the death of 85-year-old Robert Skidmore, one of a dozen Flint residents who contracted Legionnaires’ disease and died after the city’s water source was changed to save money. Continue reading...