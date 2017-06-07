LONDON (Reuters) – Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked Iran's parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran on Wednesday morning, killing at least 12 people in a twin assault at the heart of the Islamic Republic, Iranian officials and media said.
At least 12 killed in rare militant attack in Tehran
