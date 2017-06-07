Home / MENA / At least 12 killed in militant attack in Iran, Guards blame Saudi Arabia

At least 12 killed in militant attack in Iran, Guards blame Saudi Arabia

Editor 54 mins ago MENA Comments Off on At least 12 killed in militant attack in Iran, Guards blame Saudi Arabia 4 Views

LONDON (Reuters) – Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Iranian parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people in a twin assault which Iran's Revolutionary Guards blamed on regional rival Saudi Arabia.
Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

At least 12 killed in militant attack in Iran, Gaurds blames Saudi Arabia

LONDON (Reuters) - Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Iranian parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people in a twin assault which Iran's Revolutionary Guards blamed on regional rival Saudi Arabia.

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved