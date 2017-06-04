Association of Marshall Scholars permanently endows a Marshall Scholarship

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, June 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — The Association of Marshall Scholars announces the Marshall Scholarship Endowment Fund. This endowment will commence funding one Marshall Scholarship annually in perpetuity beginning with the 2017-2018 selection. This is an expression…
