BEIRUT (Reuters) – A U.S.-backed operation by Syrian forces to capture Raqqa from Islamic State will start in the coming "few days" after advances to the outskirts of the city, the spokesman for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on Saturday.
Original Article
Assault to capture Syria’s Raqqa to begin in days, Kurdish YPG says
BEIRUT (Reuters) – A U.S.-backed operation by Syrian forces to capture Raqqa from Islamic State will start in the coming "few days" after advances to the outskirts of the city, the spokesman for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on Saturday.