As Brexit talks loom, shock UK election leaves May hanging by a thread

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Theresa May was fighting to hold on to her job on Friday as British voters dealt her a punishing blow, denying her the stronger mandate she had sought to conduct Brexit talks and instead weakening her party's grip on power. Original Article

