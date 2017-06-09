As Brexit talks loom, shock UK election leaves May hanging by a thread

Check Also

Video footage and photos of the rightwing activist aiding officers fuel debate over the policing of a recent ‘alt-right’ demonstration A rightwing protester who was filmed helping law enforcement in Portland arrest an anti-fascist activist has been identified as a member of a “patriot movement” militia-style group. Todd Kelsay confirmed he was the man captured in photographs and video assisting three officers from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as they pinned down and apprehended the masked protester. Continue reading...