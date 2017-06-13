Arrested Dutch activist Snitjer released

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 13 June 2017: Dutch Libya enthusiast Yvonne Snitjer has been released from custody in Tripoli, the Netherlands ambassador has disclosed. Eric Strating said Snitjer had now left Libya. He thanked all those who offered to help, including “her many friends”. She was put a plane to Tunis yesterday morning. It […]Original Article
Check Also
Increased disunity of Libyan state institutions reduces oversight and increases misappropriation: UN report
By Sami Zaptia. London, 13 June 2017: Increased disunity of Libyan state institutions reduces oversight and increases misappropriation a UN report reveals. The assessment was made by the 299-page UN Libya Experts Panel report 2017 released last week. The report revealed varied and complex causes of Libyan instability. The report highlights the fact that even [...]