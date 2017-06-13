Home / Libya / Arrested Dutch activist Snitjer released

Arrested Dutch activist Snitjer released

1 hour ago Libya Comments Off on Arrested Dutch activist Snitjer released

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 13 June 2017: Dutch Libya enthusiast Yvonne Snitjer has been released from custody in Tripoli, the Netherlands ambassador has disclosed. Eric Strating said Snitjer had now left Libya. He thanked all those who offered to help, including “her many friends”. She was put a plane to Tunis yesterday morning. It […]Original Article

Check Also

Increased disunity of Libyan state institutions reduces oversight and increases misappropriation: UN report

By Sami Zaptia. London, 13 June 2017: Increased disunity of Libyan state institutions reduces oversight and increases misappropriation a UN report reveals. The assessment was made by the 299-page UN Libya Experts Panel report 2017 released last week. The report revealed varied and complex causes of Libyan instability. The report highlights the fact that even [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.