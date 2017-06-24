Home / MENA / Arab states issue ultimatum to Qatar: close Jazeera, curb ties with Iran

10 hours ago MENA Comments Off on Arab states issue ultimatum to Qatar: close Jazeera, curb ties with Iran

DUBAI/DOHA (Reuters) – Four Arab states that imposed a boycott on Qatar have issued an ultimatum to Doha to close Al Jazeera television, curb ties with Iran, shut a Turkish base and pay reparations, demands so far reaching it would appear to be hard for Doha to comply.
