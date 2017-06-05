DUBAI (Reuters) – The Arab world's strongest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday over alleged support for Islamists and Iran, re-opening a festering wound just two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.
Arab powers sever Qatar ties, citing support for militants
