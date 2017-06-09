DUBAI/DOHA (Reuters) – Arab states that have cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar tightened their squeeze on Friday by putting dozens of Qatar-linked people on terrorism blacklists, while Qatari ally Turkey came to its side with plans to send troops, warships and planes.
Arab powers draw up Qatari blacklist; Turkey to send troops as Gulf crisis deepens
