DUBAI/DOHA (Reuters) – Four Arab states that cut ties with Qatar this week over its alleged support of terrorism on Friday designated as terrorists dozens of people with alleged links to Qatar, intensifying a row that threatens the region's stability.
Arab powers adds Qatar-linked people, groups to blacklists
