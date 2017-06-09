Home / MENA / Arab powers adds Qatar-linked people, groups to blacklists

Arab powers adds Qatar-linked people, groups to blacklists

Editor 40 mins ago MENA Comments Off on Arab powers adds Qatar-linked people, groups to blacklists 2 Views

DUBAI/DOHA (Reuters) – Four Arab states that cut ties with Qatar this week over its alleged support of terrorism on Friday designated as terrorists dozens of people with alleged links to Qatar, intensifying a row that threatens the region's stability.
Original Article

About Editor

Check Also

Qatar rejects as baseless terrorism designations by four Arab states

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on a "terror finance watch list".

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved