CAIRO (Reuters) – Conditions are so dire in President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's Egypt that anyone could beat him in next year's presidential election if the vote is held fairly, the highest-profile potential challenger told Reuters.
Original Article
Anyone could beat Egypt’s Sisi in a fair vote, says would-be candidate
CAIRO (Reuters) – Conditions are so dire in President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's Egypt that anyone could beat him in next year's presidential election if the vote is held fairly, the highest-profile potential challenger told Reuters.