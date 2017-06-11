Home / World / Anti-Trump sentiment permeates LGBT Pride marches across US

Anti-Trump sentiment permeates LGBT Pride marches across US

Thousands of LGBT rights advocates mobilized in Washington DC and other major cities to resist Trump administration's actions and celebrate queer lives

Thousands of LGBT rights advocates mobilized in Washington DC and other major cities to resist Trump administration’s actions and celebrate queer lives

In the nation’s capital, and dozens of other cities across the US, supporters of LGBT rights mobilized for marches and rallies Sunday, celebrating their gains but angered over threats to those advances.

The centerpiece event, the Equality March in Washington, was endorsed by virtually every major national advocacy group working on behalf of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans.

