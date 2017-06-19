Home / Libya / Anti-smuggling protests as Zuwara faces fuel crisis

Anti-smuggling protests as Zuwara faces fuel crisis

3 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Anti-smuggling protests as Zuwara faces fuel crisis

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 18 June 2017: Locals in Zuwara are up in arms at the lack of fuel and have been protesting in the town since Friday demanding an end to profiteering and fuel smuggling. The Zuwara municipality has admitted that is experiencing a severe fuel crisis. It says there is not enough […]Original Article

Check Also

Tawerghan NGOs to issue new call to residents to return on 22 June – from inside deserted town

By Moutaz Ali. Tripoli, 16 June 2017: Tawerghan civil society leaders have announced that they intend call on fellow residents of the town on 27 Ramadan (22 June) to return to the town.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.