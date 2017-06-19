Anti-smuggling protests as Zuwara faces fuel crisis

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 18 June 2017: Locals in Zuwara are up in arms at the lack of fuel and have been protesting in the town since Friday demanding an end to profiteering and fuel smuggling. The Zuwara municipality has admitted that is experiencing a severe fuel crisis. It says there is not enough […]Original Article
Check Also
Tawerghan NGOs to issue new call to residents to return on 22 June – from inside deserted town
By Moutaz Ali. Tripoli, 16 June 2017: Tawerghan civil society leaders have announced that they intend call on fellow residents of the town on 27 Ramadan (22 June) to return to the town.