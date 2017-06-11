Angela Merkel condemns ‘putting up walls’ during Mexico visit
1 hour ago
German chancellor, whose country has accepted more than a million refugees since 2015, attacks Donald Trump’s vision on immigration
The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, said on Saturday that putting up walls would not solve problems due to immigration, challenging the vision of Donald Trump during her visit to Mexico.
Speaking in Mexico City alongside the Mexican president, Enrique Peña Nieto, Merkel said history showed only when empires have gotten on well with their neighbors have migration pressures been resolved in a way that ensured stability.
