Andy Warhol’s inaugural ‘selfie’ expected to fetch £7m at auction

Print from 1963 based on photo-booth image of artist obsessed with cult of celebrity to be sold at auction for first time

He was the artist embracing selfie culture half a century before the rest of us. And now, the self-portrait that secured Andy Warhol’s move from artist to celebrity – his inaugural “selfie” – is to be sold at auction for the first time.

The print from 1963 was created using an image of Warhol taken in a standard New York dime store photo booth, and was the beginning of the artist’s own face becoming a distinctive feature of his artwork until he died.

