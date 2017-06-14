Ancient Treasure in Beautifully Preserved Roman Ruins in Libya

Archaeologists have unearthed statues, elaborate mosaics and other treasures in a 1,700-year old villa in Ptolemais, about 100 kms east of Benghazi, a key trading port for the ancient Romans on the Libyan coast.Original Article
Check Also
NOC cuts short-term deal with Wintershall as contractual dispute talks continue
By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 13 June 2017: German oil firm Wintershall has reached a partial agreement with the National Oil Corporation (NOC) which will bring 160,000 bpd of production back on stream. However there is yet to be a full settlement of the dispute over contractual changes to favourable lifting contracts to which NOC [...]