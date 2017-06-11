Amsterdam train station incident ‘not terrorism-related’, police say

Two people have been seriously injured after a car hit pedestrians, but police say there is ‘no indication whatsoever’ that it was an extremist attack

An incident outside Amsterdam’s main railway station involving a car that hit pedestrians, leaving two people seriously injured, is not thought to have been an extremist attack. “There is no indication whatsoever that this is a terrorist attack,” police spokeswoman Marjolein Koek said.

Police said that the driver was parked in a place where he was not allowed to stop and drove off when approached by police, then ran into a wall. Some of the injured were hospitalised while others were treated at the scene. Police also said that the car was searched and that the driver was questioned.

