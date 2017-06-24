Home / MENA / Amnesty for militants in Syria’s Raqqa aims to promote stability

AIN ISSA, Syria (Reuters) – A civil council expected to rule Raqqa once Islamic State is dislodged from the Syrian city pardoned 83 of the jihadist group's low-ranking militants on Saturday, a goodwill gesture designed to promote stability.
