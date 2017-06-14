Amid Calls for Excluding the National Army, UNSC Extends Arms Embargo on Libya

The UN Security Council extended on Monday the arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011 as some members demanded that the Libyan National Army which is effectively fighting terrorists in the country should be excluded.Original Article
