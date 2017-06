Rex Tillerson says Otto Warmbier, University of Virginia student serving a 15-year prison term, was released but did not mention his medical condition

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday that North Korea had released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts, as reports emerged that the 22-year-old has been in a coma for as long as a year.

