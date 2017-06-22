Amazigh military council to be established: report

By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 22 June 2017: Libyan officers who are members of the Amazigh community are planning to set up an Amazigh military council, the Libyan Amazigh news agency, Fassato, has announced.Original Article
