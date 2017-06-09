Alleged human trafficker and 168 migrants arrested in Zliten

By Libya Herald reporter. Tripoli, 9 July 2017: A Libyan man said to be running one of the biggest human trafficking rings in the country was arrested last night along with 168 illegal migrants in Zliten. The man, who has been named as Hisham Hammadi, was caught when forces from Misrata’s and Zliten’s joint operations […]Original Article
