Al-Shabaab fighters kill dozens in attack on military base in Somalia
12 mins ago
World
Up to 70 people feared dead after Islamist militants storm Puntland army camp in one of deadliest attacks on security forces
Hundreds of fighters from al-Shabaab, the Islamist militant group that controls parts of Somalia, have stormed an army base, killing up to 70 people and wounding dozens more.
Residents said some civilians were beheaded during the attack on the remote Af-Urur camp, in Somalia’s semi-autonomous northern state of Puntland.
The attack, one of the deadliest to target Somali security forces for several years, underlines the continuing strength of al-Shabaab, an al-Qaida affiliate.
