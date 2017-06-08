AGOCO to resume regular flights from Benina

By Libya Herald reporter. Benghazi, 8 June 2017: The Arabian Gulf Oil Company is to restart regular flights from Benghazi’s Benina airport to its oilfields, the head of its transport department announced today. Other oil company flights will also resume. The move, after a three-year stoppage, followed talks between AGOCO and the head of the Civil […]Original Article
Check Also
Southern politicians create political bloc
By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 8 June 2017: Lawmakers in the south of the country have established a new political bloc in an attempt to secure improved conditions for residents in the often-ignored region. Made up of members of the State Council and House of Representatives (HoR), the Fezzan bloc will push to for more [...]