After warnings, U.S. wages new strike on pro-Syria government forces

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State waged a fresh strike on Tuesday against forces supporting the Syrian government that it said threatened U.S. and partnered forces based in southern Syria, in the latest sign of growing tension there.
