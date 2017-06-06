WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State waged a fresh strike on Tuesday against forces supporting the Syrian government that it said threatened U.S. and partnered forces based in southern Syria, in the latest sign of growing tension there.
After warnings, U.S. wages new strike on pro-Syria government forces
