Home / World / African politics is a man’s world – but we women are still blazing a trail | Evelyn Anite

African politics is a man’s world – but we women are still blazing a trail | Evelyn Anite

18 mins ago World Comments Off on African politics is a man’s world – but we women are still blazing a trail | Evelyn Anite

Sub-Saharan Africa’s female representation in parliament outstrips that of the US, says the continent’s youngest female minister, as she marks the launch of the African Women Leaders Network

When Ellen Johnson Sirleaf stands down later this year as president of Liberia, it will mean that for the first time in more than a decade, no African country will be led by a woman. While strong female leaders are still emerging to play a critical role in African politics, it is a reminder that we cannot take our foot off the pedal.

I know from first-hand experience how tough it can be for African women to win the top political positions. I’m the youngest woman in the Ugandan government and the youngest female minister in Africa.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Emmanuel Macron’s party set for landslide in French parliamentary elections

Centrist La République En Marche party takes 32% of vote in first round and heads for large majority amid concerns over low turnout The French president Emmanuel Macron’s new centrist party looks set to take an overwhelming majority in parliament after the first round of elections held on Sunday. Official final results released early on Monday showed Macron’s one-year-old La République En Marche (Republic on the Move) and ally MoDem winning 32.32% in the first round, ahead of Les Républicains and its allies on 21.56% and the far-right Front National on 13.20%. The Socialist party – the party of Macron’s predecessor Francois Hollande – took just 9.5% of the vote with its allies. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.