African politics is a man’s world – but we women are still blazing a trail | Evelyn Anite

Sub-Saharan Africa’s female representation in parliament outstrips that of the US, says the continent’s youngest female minister, as she marks the launch of the African Women Leaders Network

When Ellen Johnson Sirleaf stands down later this year as president of Liberia, it will mean that for the first time in more than a decade, no African country will be led by a woman. While strong female leaders are still emerging to play a critical role in African politics, it is a reminder that we cannot take our foot off the pedal.



I know from first-hand experience how tough it can be for African women to win the top political positions. I’m the youngest woman in the Ugandan government and the youngest female minister in Africa.

Continue reading…