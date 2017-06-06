Afghanistan holds peace conference amid violence and protests

Ashraf Ghani calls on regional powers to help find a way to peace as death toll from Kabul bombing rises to 150

The death toll from the bombing outside Kabul’s diplomatic quarter last week has climbed to 150 with more than 300 wounded, the Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, has said at a peace conference in the city.

The revised number makes the attack one of the deadliest in Afghanistan since 2001. A week of violence and protests cast a shadow over Tuesday’s long-planned meeting, named the Kabul Process. More than 20 countries took part, including some rivalling for covert influence in Afghanistan.

