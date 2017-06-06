Breaking News
Home / World / Afghanistan holds peace conference amid violence and protests

Afghanistan holds peace conference amid violence and protests

Editor 1 hour ago World Comments Off on Afghanistan holds peace conference amid violence and protests 6 Views

Ashraf Ghani calls on regional powers to help find a way to peace as death toll from Kabul bombing rises to 150

The death toll from the bombing outside Kabul’s diplomatic quarter last week has climbed to 150 with more than 300 wounded, the Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, has said at a peace conference in the city.

The revised number makes the attack one of the deadliest in Afghanistan since 2001. A week of violence and protests cast a shadow over Tuesday’s long-planned meeting, named the Kabul Process. More than 20 countries took part, including some rivalling for covert influence in Afghanistan.

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

Paris police shoot man who attacked officer outside Notre-Dame Cathedral

Suspect shot and injured by police after trying to attack officer with hammer outside cathedral in French capital French police have shot a man who attacked an officer with a hammer outside Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. The assailant, later found to be also armed with kitchen knives, was brought down as he threatened passersby outside one of the French capital’s busiest tourist attractions on Tuesday afternoon. Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved