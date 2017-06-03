Home / World / Activists investigating Ivanka Trump’s China shoe factory detained or missing

Activists investigating Ivanka Trump’s China shoe factory detained or missing

Three men from New York-based rights group China Labor Watch were looking at conditions at plant where Trump shoes are assembled

A labour activist working undercover investigating abuses at a Chinese factory that makes Ivanka Trump shoes has been detained by police and two others are missing, raising concerns the company’s ties to the US president’s family may have led to harsher treatment.

Hua Haifeng was being held by police on suspicion of illegal surveillance, his wife Deng Guilian said. Hua had worked for labour rights organisations for more than a decade and was investigating a factory in southern Guangdong province for New York-based rights group China Labor Watch.

