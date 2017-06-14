14 bodies found in mass grave in Mexican resort of Los Cabos

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The bodies of 11 men and three women were found in a mass grave near the tourist resort of San Jose del Cabo on the southern tip of the Baja peninsula, where violence between rival drug gangs has surged. Original Article
Check Also
Chief prosecutor urges Venezuelans to reject Maduro’s constitution rewrite
Luisa Ortega Díaz says she is defending constitution and democracy One-time government loyalist urges supreme court to annul process at onceVenezuela’s chief prosecutor has called the country’s people to reject President Nicolás Maduro’s push to rewrite the nation’s constitution and urged the supreme court to annul the process immediately, further deepening her divide with the government. Grasping a copy of the blue constitution book in her hands on the steps of the supreme court, Luisa Ortega Díaz said she was acting to defend both the embattled nation’s constitution and its very democracy. Continue reading...