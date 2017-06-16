Home / MENA / 100,000 civilians behind Islamic State lines in Iraqi city of Mosul

100,000 civilians behind Islamic State lines in Iraqi city of Mosul

GENEVA (Reuters) – About 100,000 civilians remain trapped behind Islamic State lines in Mosul with a U.S.-backed government offensive to recapture the Iraqi city entering its ninth month, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday.
